Malaika Arora Describes Arjun Kapoor In 1 Word As She Showers Short & Sweet Birthday Wish

After maintaining silence on their relationship, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been more open on social media in the past couple of years. This was once again evident with the latter showering love on the actor on his birthday on Saturday. In a short and sweet wish, she described him as her ‘sunshine.’

Malaika Arora’s birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor

Malaika looked ecstatic to be in Arjun’s arms as the duo was all smiles in what seemed to be a throwback photo from one of their holidays. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star tagged the birthday boy and also used a heart emoji to call him her ‘sunshine.’

The post received love from Arjun’s cousins Sonam K Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and others like actor Rahul Khanna and actor Akansha Ranjan.

Malaika also posted a photo being ‘squashed between birthday babies’ along with Samyukta Nair who shared her birthday with the Ishaqzaade star.

It was exactly two years ago, on Arjun's birthday, when the news of the duo making it ‘Instagram official’ had surfaced. This was after over two years of social media silence on their relationship that they had posted a photo together.

Meanwhile, Arjun threw a grand birthday bash as the clock ticked midnight on his birthday. The occasion was attended by stars like Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh. His cousin Janhvi Kapoor and Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda were also a part of the celebrations.

Arjun Kapoor on work front

Arjun featured in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar earlier this year. The movie earned good reviews and celebrity praises upon release on Amazon Prime a few weeks ago. Sardar Ka Grandson was another film of his that release online on OTT platform Netflix.

The 36-year-old has multiple films in his kitty at the moment which includes Bhoot Police, Ek Villain Returns.

