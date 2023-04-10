Malaika Arora Digs Out Old Photos With Amrita Arora On Siblings Day

Malaika Arora shared some photos with her younger sister Amrita Arora on the occasion of Siblings Day. The throwback snaps captured the loving bond of the sisters, right from their childhood till they turned adults. The Arora sisters have always stood by each other, through thick and thin, and Malaika dedicated a post to Amrita on the occasion of Siblings Day, but not without poking fun at them both.

Malaika Arora shares post on Siblings Day

In one of the photos, Malaika and Amrita Arora sat under a sewing table. The image is surely a trip down the memory lane for the sisters and their fans. In another photo, the sisters hugged each other and in the third image, which is from their adulthood, they smiled wide and flaunted their curly hair.

Interestingly, through the years, their hirstyles have remained similar, as was seen in the series of photos. Fans flooded the comments section with loving messages for the Arora sisters and wished them Happy Siblings Day. Malaika captioned her post, "Always by my side in sickness n in health n in some seriously bad hairstyles (sic)." Amrita shared the same photos and captioned it, "National siblings day appreciation! @malaikaaroraofficial ! Annoying n loving all at once (sic)."

Malaika on her bond with Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora, who featured in her reality TV series Moving In With Malaika, shared in one of the episodes how her sister Amrita supported her through one of the most difficult times in her life, which was her divorce with Arbaaz Khan. The ex-couple separated in 2017. In the show, Malaika said that Amrita suppoted her during the time when others were not in her corner. In the show, it was shown how Amrita shared a close bond with Malaika's son Arhaan.