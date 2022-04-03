Malaika Arora Discharged From Hospital After Sustaining Injuries In A Car Accident: Report

In an unfortunate turn of events, Bollywood star Malaika Arora was injured in a car accident that took place on Saturday, April 2. As per the photos assessed by Republic Media Network, the model sustained minor injuries and was rushed to the nearby Apollo Hospital. In the latest development of news, Malaika Arora has been discharged from the medical facility and has returned home on Sunday morning, as per Mumbai-based entertainment photographer and content creator Viral Bhayani.

Malaika Arora discharged from the hospital

For those unaware, the accident took place near Khalapur Toll Naka when Arora was returning from a fashion show in Pune. The model's car collided with two others at the Toll Naka leaving her with minor injuries. The photo of the collision was obtained by Republic Media Network which saw Arora's black Range Rover in a damaged state. After the accident, Arora was rushed to the hospital. A short clip assessed by Republic Media Network also saw an ambulance making its way to the medical centre from the site of the accident.

Hours after her admission to the hospital, it was reported that Malaika's condition has been stabilised. However, her discharge from the medical centre wasn't made clear. Now, Viral Bhayani claims that the star has safely returned to her residence in Mumbai. It is important to note that Malaika Arora hasn't shared any statement on her health update as of yet. The extent of her injuries can be confirmed after she issues an official statement on the accident.

As per media reports, it is stated that Arora's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora also returned home on Sunday morning after she was discharged from the hospital. An official confirmation about the same is yet awaited.

On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows including India’s Best Dancer and Supermodel of the Year. Along with this, Malaika is a major fitness enthusiast. Time and again, the diva urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts. Previously, she was judging another season of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, whereas Maniesh Paul was the host of the show.

Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial/@kadamajay