Malaika Arora Discharged From Hospital; Beau Arjun Kapoor, Sister Amrita Pay Visit

Fan-favourite actor and model Malaika Arora met with an accident on Saturday, April 2, near the Khalapur Toll Naka in Maharashtra. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she received treatment for minor injuries, officials informed.

The actor has now been discharged from the hospital and was greeted by visitors, including her beau Arjun Kapoor, and sister Amrita Arora.

Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora visit Malaika Arora after accident

After Malaika was discharged from the hospital on 3 April 2022, her sister Amrita, and boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, visited her at her residence. Several pictures of her beau and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor leaving her residence surfaced online. He was seen in an olive green t-shirt and specs as he stepped into his car and left.

Apart from him, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak also paid her a visit after her accident. Amrita was seen in a leaf green outfit, as she walked into the building with her husband, who donned a yellow t-shirt.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Malaika Arora hospitalised after car accident

Malaika Arora was admitted to Apollo Hospital on 2 April 2022, after she was in a car accident near Khalapur Toll Naka.

Republic Media Network has learnt that when her car was near the Khalapur Toll Naka, it met with an accident after three cars collided.

In pictures (seen below) the damages caused on Malaika Arora's car, another vehicle that was involved in the collission can be seen. Both cars have a huge visible dent.

A video also shows an ambulance making its way to the hospital from the site of the accident. The popular celebrity sustained some minor injuries for which she was treated at the Apollo Hospital.

The model was discharged from the hospital on 3 April 2022, a day after the accident and returned home on Sunday. Mumbai-based entertainment photographer, Viral Bhayani confirmed the news and the star's beau and sister dropped by for a visit soon after.

Although the news of the same has not been confirmed by Malaika herself or her close friends and family, fans extended their prayers and love to her and hoped for her speedy recovery.

(Image: @malaikaaroraofficial/@arjunkapoor/Instagram/Varinder Chawla)