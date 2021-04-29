Malaika Arora Drops Lovely Wish For Maheep Kapoor, Says, 'Happy Birthday Fabulous'

On Maheep Kapoor’s birthday on April 29, her friend Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account to drop a sweet wish for her. She shared a picture along with Maheep and referred to her as "fabulous." In her caption, she hoped that the next year will be better. Take a look below.

Malaika Arora shares picture on Maheep Kapoor's birthday

Malaika shared a picture in which one can see her with Maheep with Seema. Malaika wore a grey crop top whereas Maheep wore a printed top. In her caption, Malaika wrote, “Happy birthday fabulous @maheepkapoor…hope next year is better” and added red heart and hug emojis to her post.

The duo is often seen spending time together at parties and more. Earlier, Malaika shared a picture in which she was seen chilling with the girl gang. The gang posed on the stairs in which Malaika wore a fancy top and jeans with pink heels and Maheep wore a dark blue casual one-piece dress. In her caption, Malaika added several emojis.

In another picture shared by Maheep, the girls can be seen celebrating Christmas together along with extended family and friends. In her caption, Maheep wrote, “#TisTheSeason.” Take a look at a few of their pictures below.

Malaika Arora salutes the medical fraternity

Apart from this, Malaika took to her stories and thanked the COVID-19 warriors. She shared a post about a doctor and in her caption, she wrote, “Saluting the medical fraternity. The true heroes. Thank for you for holding fort, at the cost of it all.”

She also shared a post urging her fans to raise funds for the scarcity of oxygen. Her post read, “We need your help! Mission oxygen was set up to raise funds & procure oxygen concentrators for India. We’ve already raised 10.5 crores (roughly 1500 oxygen concentrators) & are looking to double that to bring in as many oxygen concentrators as possible. Please donate & share! We are now accepting international donations as well.”

A look at Malaika Arora's career

Malaika Arora has starred as a lead in films such as Kaante and EMI. As a dancer, she is well known for her performances in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Munni Badnaam Hui and others. She has also judged reality shows like India's Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Zara Nachke Dikha and more.

