Malaika Arora Drops Son Arhaan's Picture On His 19th Birthday, Writes 'I Miss You Loads'

Actor Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son, Arhaan Khan turned 19 on November 9. On his special day, the Chhaiyya Chhaiyya star took to Instagram and shared a picture of her son while extending the wishes. She captioned the post and wrote, 'My birthday boy. I miss u loads.' Malaika’s son is currently studying for a course abroad. In the picture, Arhaan can be seen sporting a white tee and green trousers and holding a shopping bag.

In the comments section of the post, her sister Amrita Arora and friends such as Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday also wished Arhaan on his birthday. Amrita Arora dropped red heart icons while Maheep and Bhavana's comments read: 'Happy birthday.'

Malaika Arora talks about coping with her son's absence

Arhaan flew to an undisclosed location for higher studies in August. A day after he left, Malaika shared a throwback photo of herself and her son and wrote: 'As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences... all I know is that I am super-duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams....miss you already.'

In an earlier interview with Indian Express, the actor had expressed her sadness of being away from her son and revealed how she is coping up with it. The actor then said that being away from her son is “definitely difficult” for her and she does not think she can ever get used to it.

Malaika and Arbaaz got married in 1998. On November 9, 2002, the couple welcomed their child, Arhaan. In 2017, after almost 19 years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce. Last year, on Kareena Kapoor's podcast, the actor opened up about how her son dealt with their divorce and said, “I would much rather see my child in a happy environment than be subjected to an environment that is completely disruptive. With time, my child is far more accepting. He can see that we both as individuals are far happier than we were in our marriage."

IMAGE: Instagram/MalaikaAroraOfficial