Malaika Arora Empowers Working Moms On Mother's Day, Says 'Motherhood Isn't End Of Career'

On Mother's Day 2022, Malaika Arora isn't just empowering working moms but has also shared her experience with embracing motherhood. In a lengthy Instagram post shared jointly on her and Humans of Bombay, the style diva and fitness enthusiast recalled being told 'motherhood' will end her career. However, it was the profound teachings of her mom that inspired her to stay focused and independent while welcoming Arhaan into her life.

But I had 'working mom' guilt: Malaika Arora

"'This will end your career!' is what people said when I was expecting. Back then, after marriage, you’d barely see an actress on screen. But being raised by women who advocated being independent, I knew motherhood just meant I was to essay one more role—the role of mom!," said Malaika

Travelling down memory lane, Malaika highlighted that two important promises she made to herself after giving birth to her firstborn. "I worked through my pregnancy—shuttling shows, & rehearsals. And when Arhaan was born, I promised to give him the world. I also promised myself—I won’t lose my identity in the process of being a mom. Ever since I’ve lived up to both the promises."

Further sharing her real-life story, Malaika explained that she's proud of herself. "2 months after delivery, I performed at an award show. I was proud of myself because I also made it back home in time to tuck Arhaan in bed. Knowing that I could juggle motherhood & work empowered me. In fact, I said yes to Karan for Kaal Dhamaal a year after delivery!" she said.

Although keeping a work-life balance was her priority, Malaika has suffered from 'working mom' guilt. She added, "But I had ‘working mom’ guilt. So, I maximized my time with Arhaan. Every morning, I’d sing Malayalam songs to him, the ones my mom sang to me. Then, I’d strap him on & run errands before heading to work. And I always made it back home in time to read to him. I also had a solid support system in my family".

Malaika has parted ways with Arbaaz Khan but the ex-couple are cordially co-parenting Arhaan. Opening up the same, she said, "Arbaaz & I had set rules—one parent was always present. No PTMs, or annual shows were missed. And I always picked him up or dropped him off at school. Soon, it became the highlight of my day. I spoke to Arhaan about everything! Even when Arbaaz & I told him we were separating, he understood. And ever since, regardless of our differences, Arbaaz & I’ve been a unit when it comes to parenting".

For those unaware, Arhaan has currently flown abroad to pursue his higher education. Though miles apart in distance, Malaika and Arhaan constantly talk and exchange new recipes with each other. According to Malaika, motherhood can be a 'comma' but it doesn't mean the end. She concluded

Today, Arhaan is my dearest friend. The morning singing routine has now transitioned into a Sunday cooking ritual. And now that he’s away studying, we keep DM-ing recipes to each other. I miss him; the empty nest syndrome is real, but it’s a good thing I kept my 2nd promise—to not lose my identity in the process of being a mom. I’ve my work, my friends & my life.

So, live your dream—go after that job, leave if you’re in an unhappy marriage, & prioritize yourself. Being a mom doesn’t mean you stop being you. Motherhood is not the end. Treat it as a comma, but never as a full stop! #NoOneLikeMom

