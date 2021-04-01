Last Updated:

Malaika Arora Explains How She Gets Her Candids Clicked With Hilarious Dog Meme

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story on Thursday to share a hilarious dog meme of when she asks her friend to take her candid photo.

Malaika Arora photo/ Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Malaika Arora photo on Instagram


Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story to share a hilarious meme about how she gets her candid photos clicked. She shared a meme of a dog who is looking away from the camera with his eyes squinted from sunlight in a desert. The meme said, "when you tell your friends to take a picture of you and you pretend like you don't know they are taking a picture". Malaika added a laughing emoticon on the story and a sticker that said "It Me". Check out the screenshot of the story here-

A sneak peek of Malaika Arora's photos on Instagram

Malaika Arora recently shared a picture of her while cooking in her kitchen. She wore an oversized blue-striped shirt and had tied her hair up in a bun. She posed with the stove on and holding the cooking pan in her hand while taking a bite from the food. She wrote in the caption that "something exciting" was cooking and she cannot wait to share it with her followers and also asked her followers to make guesses. While her followers dropped names of different food items in comments, many were curious if the oversized shirt belonged to her rumored boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora's love for Yoga

Malaika Arora's Instagram posts are proof that the 47-year-old actor loves doing Yoga. She often shares photos in different yoga poses and motivates her followers to hit the grind. A couple of days ago,  she amazed her fans by performing a wheel pose on a narrow ledge without anyone's support. The Balma dancer opted for all-black athleisure wear for her yoga session and shared the importance of fitness with an inspiring quote by Aaron Lauritsen.

On the day of Holi, Malaika added a picture of her performing the Gomukhasana (Cow Face pose) and she also wrote the benefits of the same in the caption. She sported blue and black athleisure wear while performing the pose on a yoga mat. She wished her followers Happy Holi and urged them to remain safe and follow the precautions of Covid-19. The photo was the part of 'Malaika's Move Of The Week' series in which she has been sharing photos of her in a different yoga pose every week with a written tutorial and its benefits. A week before she shared the photo of the "EkaPada Ashtanga Namaskara" pose.

Promo Image Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram

 

 

