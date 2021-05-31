Malaika Arora Expresses Wish To 'normalise Breakfast Dates', See Her IG Story

Malaika Arora recently dropped in a wish on social media that depicted how she wanted breakfast dates to be normalised. She even added a suggestion about how a breakfast date would go and how people could enjoy a date having breakfast dishes.

Malaika Arora wishes to go on breakfast dates

IMAGE: MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram handle and added this picture consisting of a note in her Instagram stories. The note stated how one must normalise breakfast dates and have breakfast meals including orange juice and pancakes together and connect with each other.



Malaika Arora also added yet another thoughtful note for all her fans along with this photo of herself in which she can be seen with her hands depicting a namaste gesture as she performed yoga on the beachside. In the caption, she asked her fans to remember that hope was a good thing and maybe the best of things and added that no good thing would ever die. She then mentioned that when one would go out and make some good things happen, they would fill the world with hope. Malaika urged them to remember that the struggle people face today will be developing the strength that they will need for the future. She even stated how tomorrow will be better and if not, then one must not lose hope and wait for the day when things will definitely get better.

Every week, Malaika Arora posts a detailed description of an asana on social media with all her fans. In her latest ‘move of the week,’ she added Camatkarasana and mentioned how it was known as the wild thing pose. Arora also made her fans aware of how this asana stretches your chest, shoulders and hips and strengthens the arms as one puts his weight on one arm. According to her, this asana is great for energizing the body and the mind and also improves self-confidence. She even gave a step-by-step process of how to perform the asana and urged the fans to post their photos and even tag her in them.

IMAGE: MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.