Malaika Arora Flaunts Her 'beach Bum' In Black Swimsuit; Fans Flood To Comment 'Hottie'

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to flaunt her perfect beach-body with a punny caption. Known for being a fitness enthusiast, the 47-year-old actress often posts pictures of her toned body and workout sessions on Instagram. See Malaika Arora's recent punny Instagram post and her fans' reaction to it.

'Beach bum'

Clad in a black bikini, Malaika posted a picture showing off her 'beach bum' on her Instagram. In the picture, Malaika is clicked as she walked away from the camera with sand on her legs. Sporting a nude shrug over her black bikini, Malaika's picture as she walked away in the sand came on aesthetically pleasing to her fans. She captioned the picture aptly 'Beach bum'.

Fans' reaction Malaika Arora's Instagram post

Fans could not help but marvel at Malaika's picture as the comment section was flooded with compliments for Malaika's fit physique. Several fans complimented Malaika writing 'hottie' and spamming fire emojis in the comment section. It was quite evident from Malaika's comment section that her fans were going gaga over her new post.

Pic Credit: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora's latest Instagram update

Recently, Malaika posted monochrome portraits on her Instagram. In the pictures, Malaika sported a white off-shoulder top and matched it with blue glares and a gold bracelet. Malaika posted the picture with an interesting caption that read that it was all black and white and colour and no shades of grey. Malaika's post was met with praises and compliments from her fans in the comment section.

Malaika Arora's photos and videos of her fitness sessions

The Dil Se actress is a fitness aficionado and regularly posts about her yoga and workout sessions on her Instagram. Recently, Malaika celebrated Women's day by posting a video encouraging her followers to join her to do Yoga. She also posted a picture of her performing a Yoga pose with a lengthy caption dedicated to all the women. In the post, Malaika explained the benefits of Yoga and explained the steps to achieve the right form.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.