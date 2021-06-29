Malaika Arora Gets Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19; Says "we Are In This Together"

The vaccination drive in India has picked up a strong pace since the last few days, as people from all over the country line up to receive their vaccine doses. While many Bollywood celebrities have also received their doses, Malaika Arora is among the first ones who have received both of her doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. She has recently shared a few pictures of her second round of vaccination on Instagram and penned a brief message of gratitude for the frontline workers while urging everyone to receive their vaccine doses.

Malaika Arora receives the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A number of Bollywood stars have used their social media handles as a platform to create awareness about the COVID-19 situation in the country. Malaika Arora has shared pictures from her vaccination centre in Bandra, Mumbai, where she received her second dose of the vaccine. She posed with the frontline workers for a picture after receiving her shot and also expressed her gratitude for them in the caption. It reads, “Like I always say #weareinthistogether. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for YOU as well. Fully vaccinated. No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontline warrior out there”.

Her fans soon started sending her wishes in the comments for getting fully vaccinated from coronavirus. Some of them also expressed their agreement about taking responsibility for getting vaccinated for everyone’s safety. She had taken her first dose three months ago and had posted a picture of that moment as well. She had written in the caption, “I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether ! Let's go, warriors, let's win this #WarAgainstVirus. Don't forget to take yours soon”.

Malaika Arora's fitness regimen and her fab dance moves in Bollywood during the course of her career have earned immense praises. She has also judged several reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and was last seen in India’s Best Dancer. On the personal front, her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor has been grabbing eyeballs for a while now.

