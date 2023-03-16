Malaika Arora Gets Uncomfortable After Selfie-seeking Fan Gets Too Close | Watch

Malaika Arora was clicked at the Mumbai airport where she seemingly got uncomfortable when a fan tried to get too close to her while seeking a selfie. The video has been circulating online and saw the Moving In With Malaika star getting mobbed by fans who tried to click photos with her.



Malaika was exiting the airport and a bunch of people surrounded her. She got uncomfortable and said "aaram se" when they tried to obstruct her way while clicking pictures.

Reacting to the video, one of the social media users said, "Seriously, people are so insensible." Another one commented, "People have gone Mad or what? Have some decency."

Check out the video:

Malaika Arora airport look

For her airport outing, Malaika Arora opted for black crop top, leather jacket and denim. She completed the look with a trendy bag and sunglasses. She looked pretty without makeup.

Malaika Arora walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Malaika Arora turned showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) X FDCI for designer Bhumika Sharma's latest collection Dahlia. She was also seen in her reality show Moving in with Malaika which premiered on Disney+Hotstar.

Malaika Arora's personal life

Malaika Arora is in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The two have been dating each other for some years now.