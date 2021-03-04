Malaika Arora Gives Fans Fitness Motivation By Revealing What Every Day Looks Like For Her

After sharing the perfect technique of performing the 'Anulom Vilom Pranayama' in her latest "#MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek", Malaika Arora has now shared a video of what her "Every day looks like". On Thursday, the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame took to her Instagram handle to share a pre-yoga video of herself as she geared up for her yoga session at Sarva Yoga Studios. Soon after Malaika's video surfaced online, it was quick to shell out major fitness goals for fitness enthusiasts on social media.

Here's taking a look at what Malaika Arora's every day looks like:

Malaika Arora is hands down one of the biggest fitness fanatics of Bollywood and her Instagram handle is proof. The 47-year-old leaves no opportunities to motivate fans to lead a healthy life with her posts on Instagram, be it sharing her Yoga or workout session videos or flaunting her post-workout glow in stunning selfies. Similarly, Malaika gave fans their Thursday fitness motivation by giving netizens a peek into what her every day looks like.

Earlier today, i.e. March 4, 2021, the former judge of India's Best Dancer took to her Instagram handle to share a pre-yoga video of herself from her yoga studio, wherein she is seen entering the class with a yoga mat in her hand. For her yoga session today, Malaika wore a white tank top and grey sweatpants with her hair tied in a silk ponytail. Posting her boomerang video on Instagram, she captioned the post writing, "Wat my every day looks like....... Chalo Yoga Kare".

Check out Malaika Arora's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Malaika Arora's yoga video performing the 'Anulom Vilom Pranayama' had made headlines as the actor-dancer highlighted the importance of the Pranayama by showcasing the correct technique to do it. Sharing the video of herself performing the Anulom Vilom Pranayama on Instagram, she wrote, "Today’s #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek is a simple form of pranayama. Sometimes, it is not all about moving the body but concentrating on your breathing. Your breathing affects your overall wellness and that is why it is important to perform breathing exercises."

Take a look:

