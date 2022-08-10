Malaika Arora Hails Alia Bhatt & Vijay Varma For 'brilliant Performance' In 'Darlings'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt amazed all her fans with her impeccable acting skills in her latest film Darlings. Touted to be a dark comedy, Darlings focuses on the subject of domestic violence. It saw Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma play Alia's co-stars. While the actor is leading the cast of the film, she has also donned the producer's hat for the first time.

The film made its way to Netflix on 5 August 2022. It opened to a mixed response from the audience with many people loving the storyline, whereas, others found the plot to be indifferent. Recently, actor Malaika Arora watched the film and headed to her social media handle to express her thoughts on the Alia Bhatt starrer project.

Malaika Arora reviews Darlings

On Wednesday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories and penned her views on Alia Bhatt's latest film Darlings. Sharing the film's poster, Malaika revealed that she totally loved the movie. Morever, she also hailed the 'brilliant perfomances' of the stellar cast. She wrote, "I totally lovessss. Wat brilliant performances @aliabhatt @shefalishahofficial @itsvijayvarma."

Take a look at Malaika's story:

More about Darlings

Helmed by Jasmeet, Darlings chronicles the journey of a domestic violence survivor who decides to seek revenge on her husband. The film has a bone-chilling plot and also, showcases a beautiful mother-daughter bond between Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt is bankrolling the movie under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Vijay Varma opened up about how afraid he was about not unintentionally hurting Alia in the scenes. He said, "I wanted to make sure the other actor is not hurt or even felt wrong. I was very clear that I will come and grab your shoulder so be ready for this. That kind of thing was happening." He even stated that his character Hamza garnered a lot of hate as he played a wife-beater.

Image: PTI/ Instagram@aliaabhatt