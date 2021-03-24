Malaika Arora Has A Hilarious & Witty Observations About COVID-19 Pandemic

Malaika Arora is very active on social media platforms where she has a fan following of over 12.5 million. The actor is seen updating her Instagram handle with various posts and stories from her daily life to keep her fans entertained. Recently, she shared a hilarious observation on the pre-COVID pandemic lockdown and the times that we are living in today.

Malaika Arora has a hilarious take on COVID-19 pandemic

Malaika Arora was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year and the actor made a swift recovery. Recently, she made a witty remark about the pandemic that has held the world in its clasps. The actor had a hilarious take on how even humans need to be vaccinated to be considered safe, just like people consider pets safe when they are vaccinated.

Malaika Arora shares her witty observation about COVID 19

The actor remarked that in the past, whenever visitors came, she had to tell them that her dog is vaccinated, hence they should not be afraid of it. She further shed light on the current scenario and stated that now she has to tell visitors that she has been vaccinated, hence they must not be afraid. Here is what the post read, “In the past when visitors came, I had to tell them, do not be afraid our dog is vaccinated. Now, I have to tell them, do not be afraid we have been vaccinated". Check out the picture of the same below.

Malaika Arora's Instagram update

Malaika Arora posted another picture on her Instagram story. In that, she talked about how Coronavirus has affected her way of living. The actor revealed that she went to the bathroom and in an attempt to not touch anything bare hands, she forgot to pull up her pants. Here is what the picture read,

They are driving us mad with Corona... We have become crazy. I went to the bathroom at a restaurant. I opened the door with my elbow, I raised the toilet seat with my foot, I switched on the water faucet with a tissue, washed my hands, then opened the bathroom door to leave with my elbow and when I returned to my table I realized.. I forgot to pull up my pants.

Source: Malaika Arora's photos on IG story

Promo Image credits: Malaika Arora Instagram

