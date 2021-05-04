Malaika Arora Highlights Importance Of Pranayama In 'daily Life' Amid COVID-19 Scare

After sharing a video of three Yoga Asanas to help attain "radiant skin", Malaika Arora has now demonstrated how to perform the Anulom Vilom Pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing Technique) to help improve one's lung capacity during the COVID-19 scare. While the entire country is battling with the second wave of Coronavirus, the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to highlight the importance of "Pranayama" in everyone's daily life. In her weekly "#MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek" post on Instagram, Malaika emphasized practising Anulom Vilom daily to improve one's "lung capacity" and to boost one's immunity.

Malaika Arora says it's "very important to make Pranayama a part of our daily life"

Fitness enthusiast Malika Arora has been actively motivating fans to lead a healthy lifestyle through social media by often giving netizens a sneak peek into her gym and yoga sessions. In addition to that, every week, the 45-year-old also shares videos of various yoga asanas and workout routines on her Instagram handle which can help one keep themselves healthy, especially during such unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a couple of days after sharing three breathing exercises that helped her during her COVID-19 recovery journey, Malaika posted a video of herself performing the Anulom Vilom Asana to highlight its importance in everyone's daily life amid the increasing number of people falling prey to the fatal virus.

Earlier today, i.e. May 4, 2021, in Malaika Arora's latest IG post, she shared a video of herself showing how to practise the Anulom Vilom Pranayama and shared its health benefits. She wrote, "During these tough times, it is very very important to make Pranayama, a part of our daily life and this #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek let’s do a simple form of Pranayama, Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing Technique) that helps in boosting immunity and improving your lung capacity." Malaika also shared details about how frequently can one practise the pranayama and added, "Start with 6 rounds of Anulom Vilom should be practised regularly with at least 2 hours of interval before/after having food. You can go up to 21 rounds."

Check out Malaika Arora's video performing Anulom Vilom Pranayama below:

IMAGE: MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM