Malaika Arora In Awe Of Her Beau Arjun Kapoor's Desi Look, Calls Him 'Handsome'; See Pic

Maliaka Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been painting the town red with their mushy posts and outings. The two surely admire each other and never fail to praise one another. Recently, the former was in awe of her beau's desi look as he donned an orange kurta.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently attending the pre-wedding festivities of fashion designer Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta. The couple recently attended their Haldi ceremony in their stunning ethnic outfits. Malaika was dressed in a yellow off-shoulder kaftan dress with some trendy prints with red pants. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star looked all things stunning as she completed her look by tying her hair in a ponytail and flashing a long emerald necklace.

On the other hand, the Ek Villain Returns star looked dapper in an orange kurta. Taking to her Instagram stories, Malaika Arora shared a picture of her beau and wrote, "HANDSOME." Take a look at her story here.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor groove to Chaiyya Chaiyya

The lovebirds attended Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's pre-wedding bash in stunning ethnic outfits. The couple surely stole the show at the party as they grooved to Malaika's iconic dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya. A clip, that is surfacing on the internet, saw Malaika grooving to the track after which she was joined by her beau and the two set the dance platform on fire with their chemistry.

Malaika turned heads at the pre-wedding bash in an ivory-coloured lehenga with intricate threadwork. She wore a stunning full-sleeved blouse and accessorised her look with heavy jewellery. The 48-year-old opted for glammed-up makeup and left her locks open and looked absolutely gorgeous. On the other hand, Arjun went for a black shimmery ethnic outfit.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a while now. The couple made their relationship Instagram official back in 2019 after being spotted together on several occasions. Since they made their relationship official, the couple never shies away from PDA. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Kuttay, Lady Killer and Kaneda.