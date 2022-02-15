Malaika Arora Is 'guilty' For Sharing Picture With Arjun Kapoor On Valentine's Day

The B-town couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora never leave a chance to express love for each other. On Valentine's Day, Malaika Arora also took to social media to share a mushy picture with beau Arjun. The latest photo sees the couple embracing each other as Arjun plants a sweet kiss on Malaika's forehead.

Arjun, who never stops pulling his girlfriend's leg, reposted Malaika's post in one of his Instagram stories, where he wrote, "Love how I send you a picture and you beat me to it and post it." His lady love reacted to it and wrote, "Guilty".

'Ain't no sunshine when she's gone': Arjun Kapoor

For an unversed, Malaika and Arjun penned heartfelt notes for each other on Valentine's Day. In a picture shared by the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star, Arjun is seen planting a sweet kiss at the back of Malaika's head. However, what stole the entire attention was Arjun Kapoor's poetic caption for his ladylove. While expressing his feelings, Arjun articulated, "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. It's not warm when she's away. Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. And she's always gone too long. Anytime she's gone away..."

In the recent chat with Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor said, "If I’ve to describe my relationship with Malaika — we’re friends, we can talk about everything, we confide in each other about a lot of things that have allowed us to make decisions — big and small ones. And I think friendship is the key for any relationship to last.”

Arjun Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in Ajay Bahl's next film which is touted to be a romantic thriller. The film is titled The Lady Killer and the actor will take on a role alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The actor broke the news about his involvement in the film on Instagram as he wrote, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me." Arjun Kapoor was recently in the news after he took it upon himself to dismiss the rumours around his break-up with girlfriend Malaika Arora. The actor stated, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all 😎❤️✌️".

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor