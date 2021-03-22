Malaika Arora Joins The #CountMeIn Challenge To Raise Awareness On World Down Syndrome Day

Actor Malaika Arora recently joined the viral "Count Me In" challenge to extend her support to those suffering from the condition of Down Syndrome. Every year, March 21 is celebrated as World Down Syndrome Day and on the occasion, she took to her Instagram space to raise awareness about the condition. Malaika Arora shared a video on her Instagram story to share the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes a person to suffer from the rare condition.

Malaika Arora joins the Count Me In challenge

In the clip shared by her, Malaika can be seen donning an orange outfit featuring a no-makeup look. As soon as the video starts, she begins to groove on the track It’s Time crooned by the popular band namely, Imagine Dragons. An elated Malaika encourages her fans to join the "Count Me In" challenge just like her to contribute towards the well-being of people who have inherited the unique condition. While sharing the clip, Malaika wrote, “Join the #CountMeIn challenge this #WorldDownSyndromeDay2021". Check out the stories shared by the actor below:

Previously, the actor was seen twerking her way into the weekend. Malaika, took to her Instagram space to post a video of herself in her gym. However, in the video, the actor isn’t seen performing exercises. Instead, the video sees her grooving to Jason Derulo’s popular track Wiggle Wiggle. The clip features Malaika donning a black sports bra and dark grey shorts. Her look is rounded off with white sneakers. While sharing this video, she wrote, “Twerking my way into the weekend. Wiggle, wiggle. Let’s see what you got. Share your videos”. Watch the video shared below:

Malaika is an avid fitness enthusiast and this fact is no secret amongst fans. She often takes to social media to inspire her fans towards a disciplined lifestyle. In her latest Instagram post, the actor was seen performing the "Ekapada Ashtanga Namaskara". She said, “This week's pose is EkaPada Ashtanga Namaskara. It helps boost energy in the body while improving your core strength. It also helps you get stronger arms and enhance body awareness”. Check it out below:

