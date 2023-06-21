Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor And Others Celebrate International Yoga Day 2023

Quick links:
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, several celebrities shared the message of fitness with their fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh on Instagram.
Hina Khan posted a picture of herself doing Ariel Yoga. The actress donned a sporty getup of a black top with matching leggings.
Aparshakti Khurana uploaded an image from the gym. He was seen doing a back roll in the picture.
Lara Dutta shared a serene photo doing Padmasana. Her caption read, "The beautiful lightness of being. Be YOU! Free of ego, perceptions, judgements and limitations. YOU are perfect in every way!!"
Hansika Motwani seemed peaceful in her recently shared photo. She was snapped doing the Shavasana pose.