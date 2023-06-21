Last Updated:

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor And Others Celebrate International Yoga Day 2023

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, several celebrities like Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to their Instagram to share inspirational posts.

International Yoga Day
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, several celebrities shared the message of fitness with their fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh on Instagram.

International Yoga Day
Hina Khan posted a picture of herself doing Ariel Yoga. The actress donned a sporty getup of a black top with matching leggings. 

International Yoga Day
Tara Sutaria shared a photo of herself doing Surya Namaskar. 

International Yoga Day
Aparshakti Khurana uploaded an image from the gym. He was seen doing a back roll in the picture. 

International Yoga Day
Lara Dutta shared a serene photo doing Padmasana. Her caption read, "The beautiful lightness of being. Be YOU! Free of ego, perceptions, judgements and limitations. YOU are perfect in every way!!"

International Yoga Day
Kunal Kemmu shared a quirky picture with his wife Soha Ali Khan. 

International Yoga Day
Hansika Motwani seemed peaceful in her recently shared photo. She was snapped doing the Shavasana pose. 

International Yoga Day
Malaika Arora shared a Yoga Day wish for her Instagram followers in her recent post. 

