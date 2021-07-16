Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Others Wish Katrina Kaif On Her Birthday; See Posts

Katrina Kaif is one of the prominent Bollywood actors who rose to fame from her Telugu movie, Malliswari and soon garnered love and appreciation for her performances in Hindi and other regional movies. As the actor turned 38 on Friday, July 16, many of her peer celebrities took to social media and penned down lovely wishes for the actor.





Celebs send wishes on Katrina Kaif’s birthday

Ishaan Khatter, one of the budding actors in the Bollywood industry recently posted a picture of himself in which he can be seen sharing a candid laugh with Katrina on her side. In the picture, they both can be seen sporting a white tee while Katrina donned a black cap along with it. The actor posted the photo to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Katty Kay”.

Even Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable monochrome picture of Katrina Kaif and wished her on her birthday. In the post, she praised her and added a note on behalf of her and her husband, Saif Ali Khan stating, “to the most gorgeous superstar… Happy birthday Kat… Lots of love always from Saifu and me…”

On the occasion of Katrina Kaif’s birthday, Malaika Arora dropped in another stunning photo of the actor in which she can be seen wearing a pair of blue jeans with a flu-sleeved white top. She added, “Happy birthday beautiful...lots of love”.

Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit shared a beautiful moment of herself with Katrina Kaif on Instagram under the stories section, In the photo, Madhuri and Katrina can be seen dancing together on stage. She wrote, “Many happy returns of the day Katrina. Sending you lots of love & positivity”.

Katrina Kaif’s movies

Katrina Kaif began her acting journey from the movie, Boom, which did not receive positive reviews from the audience. She then featured in a Telugu film, Malliswari and went on to appear in more such successful movies namely Sarkar, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? Namaste London, Race, Partner, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and many more. She was last seen in movies such as Bharat, Zero, Thugs of Hindostan, Tiger Zinda Hai and is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movies namely Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 which are expected to release in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

