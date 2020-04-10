Malaika Arora Knows How To Make Heads Turn In Stunning Ruffle Gowns, See Pics

Malaika Arora knows how to make heads turn whenever she steps out. Be it a casual outing or attending a party, her unique fashion sense has always managed to impress her fans. The 46-year-old actor is known for taking risks and with her every outfit she nails the look with much perfection. Take a look at times when Malaika Arora flaunted ruffle gowns effortlessly.

Malaika Arora's photos in ruffle gowns

For an event, the actor opted for a summery yellow gown which was by designer Georges Chakra. Her one-shoulder ruffled gown had many layers and gave a flowy look to her outfit. Her stunning gown had various shades of yellow and had a floral pattern made by the ruffles. The Chaiyya-Chaiyya actor completed her look with a pair of golden strappy heels and accessorised it with a pair of diamond hanging earrings. For makeup, she kept it simple with a soft shimmery eyeshadow teamed with mascara-clad eyelashes. She opted for soft middle-parted curls for hair.

Malaika attended an event wearing a beige ruffled gown which she paired with matching embroidered bandhgala jacket by designer Raghavendra Rathore. She completed her look with jewellery from Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery. She went for nude lips, smokey eyes and straight hair to finish off her look.

Malaika dressed in a blood-red short dress from the latest H&M X Giambattista Valli collection. Her dress featured a deep V neckline with ruffles going out from the centre to the sleeves and also had a ruffled trail at the back. With a cinched waist, her dress showcased a voluminous skirt. She completed her look with bronzed makeup and an oxblood lip shade. She styled her dress with slinky pearly layered neckpieces and for the choice of shoes, she went for clear vinyl pointy heels with a black patch in the front.

