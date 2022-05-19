Malaika Arora Lauds Tamannaah Bhatia's Cannes 2022 Red Carpet Look; Calls It 'awesome'

Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious and celebrated film festivals worldwide. The event aims at celebrating and previewing new films of all genres, including documentaries, from across the world. The film festival is not only known for showcasing tremendous content but is also well known for its star-studded red carpet where several celebrities arrive in style, putting their best foot forward when it comes to fashion.

Cannes 2022 kickstarted on May 17, 2022, and several Indian celebrities graced the event in their best looks. From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood divas made their stunning appearances in glamorous outfits. South sensation Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been leaving her fans impressed with her fashion sense also arrived at the event in a stunning avatar. Bollywood actor Malaika Arora took to Instagram and showered praises on Tamannaah as she graced the Cannes 2022 red carpet in impeccable style.

Malaika Arora is all praises for Tamannaah Bhatia's Cannes 2022 red carpet look

Tamannaah Bhatia made several heads turn with her Cannes 2022 red carpet look. The actor was seen donning a black and white floor-length gown by Gauri and Nainika. The gown had several elements in it including a halter neck with a peplum body, a fishtail bottom and a white train that added to its beauty. She completed her look with a dramatic eye-makeup look and a pair of diamond earrings. While Tamannaah's Cannes 2022 look was applauded by fans, it recently caught Malaika Arora's attention.

On Thursday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the Baahubali actor's stellar look from the grand event. Alongside sharing the picture, the Dabangg 2 fame lauded Tamannaah's look as she wrote "Looking awesome."

Take a look at Malaika Arora's Instagram story here -

More about Cannes Film Festival 2022

The ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2022 is surely a special one for India as it is the first time that India had been designated as the Country of Honour at the event. Many notable names from the Indian film industry, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi Rautela musician AR Rahman and more, graced the red carpet of the event on its debut day, May 17, 2022. The Indian delegation is led by Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

