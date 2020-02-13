Malaika Arora Looks Her Best In Well-styled Black Outfits; See Pics

Malaika Arora is a Bollywood celebrity who can pull off any look with the right attitude. She is hailed for her fitness and style statement. Here is a look at a few of her black outfits and how she has aptly styled them.

Malaika Arora's black outfits

Malaika Arora is pulling off an all black look here. She can be seen wearing a pair of bell-bottoms with an off-shoulder black top. The top also has a deep neck with heavy frill work. In accessories, she can be seen wearing copper coloured earrings with the outfit. In makeup, her eyes have been kept smoky while her lip colour is nude.

Malaika Arora is slaying another full black outfit here. She is wearing a blazer type leather jacket on top of a nude coloured inner in the picture. She is wearing a pair of half leather pants and can be seen wearing pencil heels to complete the look. In accessories, she is wearing statement earrings with the look. Her hair has been neatly tied into a ponytail.

Malaika Arora is wearing a black jumpsuit in this picture. The basic jumpsuit has a white design all over to complement the look. She can be seen wearing heels and minimum accessories here, while her makeup has been kept light.

Read 'Supermodel Of The Year': Malaika Arora WARNS Contestants Of ‘tough Survival Battle’

Also read Malaika Arora Has Judged THESE Television Shows, Check List

Malaika Arora is pulling off another black blazer look here. She is wearing a black vest with a pair of black bell-bottoms in the picture. She has also added a jacket to complete her look. In footwear, she is wearing a pair of golden stilettoes. Her hair has been tied back with a puff in the crown region.

(Image Courtesy: Malaika Arora Instagram)

Read Get Style Tips From Malaika Arora To Rock A Lehenga At Any Event

Also read Malaika Arora's Casual Outfits That Everyone Can Rock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.