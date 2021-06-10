Malaika Arora Makes A Heartfelt Request To Provide Shelter To Stray Animals During Rains

Actor Malaika Arora is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated with her daily life and even shares fitness exercises for all her fans. As the monsoon season has started in Mumbai, Malaika took to her Instagram to share an important message for everyone regarding the safety of street animals as Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall since Tuesday morning.

Malaika Arora made a heartfelt request on social media related to providing shelter to stray animals

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share an important message regarding the safety of street animals. Through the message, Malaika Arora urged everyone to give shelter to stray animals during heavy rainfalls. Malaika took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Monsoon has arrived and it is not a happy season for the street animals. Hence a heartfelt request whether you are an animal lover or not, Please let a stray dog or cat enter your building, your shade, property premises. If it’s rainbow heavily do not let the animal suffer. It will take only 5 minutes to clean up the mess but life would be saved.” Take a look at her photo below.

Malaika Arora’s social media presence

Malaika Arora is quite active on social media and usually shares videos and lessons regarding various yoga exercises. Recently, she shared a post in which she can be seen doing a Naukasana or the Boat pose. Malaika shared some instructions regarding the yoga pose and revealed that Naukasana helps in strengthening abdominal and core muscles. She added that the exercise also helps in improving self-confidence, building will power and maintaining self-control.

Sharing the instructions, she said that we should start by sitting on a mat and bending knees and feet should be flat on the floor. She then added that we should lift our feet and let the knees stay bent for a while. Furthermore, she said that we should straighten the legs to a 45 degrees angle and form a V-shape with legs. Lastly, she urged everyone to stay in the position for a minimum of five breaths and maintain the position as much as one can. Have a look at the post below.

IMAGE: MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM

