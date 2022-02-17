Malaika Arora Meets Shweta Bachchan And Bhavana Pandey For A Game Night Together; See Pic

Bollywood’s OG fashionista and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora rarely goes wrong when it comes to her voguish style. The model and actor can slip into any ensemble giving fans a perfect red carpet moment with each look. Recently, the Chaiyya Chaiyya starlet joined Shweta Bachchan and Bhavana Panday for a game night together. While doing so, the fashionista showed us how white top can never be basic.

Malaika Arora & Shweta Bachchan's game night

It seems that a game night was the perfect solution for Malaika Arora and Shweta Bachchan to drive away their mid-week blues. Bhavana Panday who was also a part of the intimate get together took to social media to give netizens a glimpse of their happy time together. Malaika opted for a white backless crop-top which was paired with ripped denim. No makeup and hair tied in a bun rounded off her entire look.

Speaking of Shweta Bachchan, the celebrity mother was seen clad in a striped breezy ensemble which was paired with a statement watch. Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana chose a cosy black hoodie to attend the get-together. While uploading the picture online, Bhavana wrote, "And it’s Games Night !!!! And we won!!!!! #articulate." Here's taking a quick look at their fun get-together.

As soon as the picture caught the attention of Shweta Bachchan and Malaika Arora, both the celebs dropped a red heart emoticon under the comment section of the post. Moreover, Malaika also re-posted the photo on her Instagram story. Meanwhile, director and ace choreographer Farah Kundar appears to have missed the party. She responded to the photo saying, "So happy ul celebrating this rare occurrence" before ending the comment with an annoyed face. Check out the reactions below:

On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows including India’s Best Dancer and Supermodel of the Year. Along with this, Malaika is a major fitness enthusiast. Time and again, the diva urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts. Previously, she was udging another season of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, whereas Maniesh Paul was the host of the show.

(Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial, @bhavanapanday, @shwetabachchan)