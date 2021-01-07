Malaika Arora 'misses' Her Bangs, Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Rockstar' Days

On January 7, 2021, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback monochrome picture of herself. In the candid picture, she can be seen flaunting her smile while looking straight. She held a fake mic in her hand while acting like a rockstar. Malaika informed her fans in the caption that she used to think she was a rockstar when her hair was styled with bangs.

Malaika Arora shares a monochrome throwback picture

In the throwback picture, Malaika’s hair is styled in a ponytail and bangs in the front. She wore minimal make-up and a pair of silver earrings. She captioned the picture as, “The days when I could rock my bangs n in my head think am a rock star…. ‘#throwbackthursday’, ‘#fakemike’ pic @farrokhchothia”. Many of her fans went gaga over the picture and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments.

A fan commented, “U r always a Rockstar” with a red heart. Another fan wrote, “Stunning mesmerizing gorgeous beauty” with several fire emoticons. A user commented, “With your winsome smile you do rock it lady” with a red heart. Another user called her ‘hot’.

Malaika is an active social media user and frequently updates her fans about her personal and professional life. In her another recent picture, Malaika can be seen doing a yoga pose in the swimming pool. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a pink coloured sports bra and the same coloured tank. She tied her hair in a bun and flaunted her no-makeup look. While sharing the picture, she penned a long note. She wrote, “Let’s kickstart our Workout and Yoga routine for a new year and a new week with a shimmer of sweat and an unwavering commitment”.

She further added, “To begin with the first ‘MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek’ of 2021, let’s strike a pose just as amazing as Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana (Extended Hand to Big Toe Pose). This pose strengthens and stretches the legs and ankles, it challenges and improves your sense of balance, enhancing your focus and concentration. Do tag me, @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga when you post”. Malaika also added instructions people need to follow while doing the yoga pose.

Image Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram

