Malaika Arora, Mrunal Thakur & Other Bollywood Wood Divas Whose Fitness Game Conquers All

Take a look at some of the prominent divas of Bollywood who have set major fitness goals for the fans with their amazing workout regime and fit body.

Nehal Gautam
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Instagram/@mrunalthakur

Mrunal Thakur's photos and videos of her workout regime and toned body give fans major fitness goals. 

Katrina Kaif
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif never misses out to amaze her fans with her fitness routine and keeps sharing glimpses of her intense workout sessions on social media. 

Disha Patani
Image: Instagram/@dishapatani

Disha Patani takes to her Instagram handle and shares numerous pictures and videos of her dancing or working out while flaunting her stunning fit body. 

Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor frequently posts videos of her dancing sessions and reveals her idea of staying fit. 

Mandira Bedi
Image: Instagram/@mandirabedi

Mandira Bedi is among the popular Bollywood divas who have a massive fan following especially for her well-maintained body and intense workout regime. 

Sushmita Sen
Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47

Sushmita Sen sets high fitness goals and loves working out all by herself as well as with her daughters. 

Malaika Arora
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora frequently shares glimpses of her workout sessions on social media while motivating fans by sharing 'Malaika's Move of the Week.'

