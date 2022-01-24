Malaika Arora, Mrunal Thakur & Other Bollywood Wood Divas Whose Fitness Game Conquers All

Last Updated: 24th January, 2022 12:52 IST

Malaika Arora frequently shares glimpses of her workout sessions on social media while motivating fans by sharing 'Malaika's Move of the Week.'

Sushmita Sen sets high fitness goals and loves working out all by herself as well as with her daughters.

Mandira Bedi is among the popular Bollywood divas who have a massive fan following especially for her well-maintained body and intense workout regime.

Disha Patani takes to her Instagram handle and shares numerous pictures and videos of her dancing or working out while flaunting her stunning fit body.

Katrina Kaif never misses out to amaze her fans with her fitness routine and keeps sharing glimpses of her intense workout sessions on social media.

