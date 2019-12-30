Malaika Arora Pulls Off A Handstand And That Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym Right Away

Malaika Arora is a known fitness enthusiast and often gives out major fitness inspiration to all her fans. The 46-year-old model and dancer has evidently earned respect for herself in the fitness arena as she is known to never to give her gym workouts a miss. She is also seen getting clicked by the paparazzi almost every day as she walks out of the gym. Malaika's 'Move of the Week' series where she shares pictures of hers pulling out several exercises and asanas does not fail to motivate her followers. She manages to amaze her fans with her astounding flexibility. Today, Malaika Arora has posted yet another picture where she can be seen pulling off a perfect handstand. Check out the picture.

Malaika's 'Move Of The Week' gives out major fitness inspiration

In the picture, Malaika can be seen effortlessly nailing her modified handstand. She can be seen donning black gym wear with her hair tied to a neat bun. While sharing the picture, Malaika has also given instruction for her followers who wish to pull off the handstand on their own. Malaika has constantly been giving out some inspiration to all the fitness enthusiasts out there by her 'Move of the Week' series. She had also shared a picture last week where she can be seen pulling out the yoga asana, 'sirsasana.'

Malaika was last seen in the song Hello Hello from Pataakha

With the holiday season still looming around, Malaika and Arjun Kapoor, tinsel town's latest love birds were papped at the former's residence for Christmas celebrations. In a series of pictures that surfaced on the social media, the duo can be seen taking the fashion quotient up a notch this holiday season. While Malaika Arora looked super gorgeous in a stylish royal blue romper, Arjun Kapoor was seen looking dapper while sporting casuals, along with dapper sunglasses to complete his look. Malaika Arora Khan was last seen in the song Hello Hello in Pataakha. The film was helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj and also starred Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. For those unaware, she has also done a couple of stints on television and is currently the host and judge of India's Next Top Model.

