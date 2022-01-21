Malaika Arora On Embracing Marriage And Motherhood At Early Age; 'Never Was A Hindrance'

Malaika Arora, who has recently been in the news for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor opened up about her marriage to ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and her early motherhood journey. She appeared on Namrata Zakaria's podcast Tell Me How You Did It, the celebrity opened up about her personal life and mentioned that her marriage and motherhood did not impact her career. Malaika tied the knot with Arbaaz in 1998 and the two got divorced in 2017.

Malaika Arora opens up about marriage to Arbaaz Khan

Arora mentioned it 'never was a hindrance' to have a married life, a child and a career. She stated during the podcast according to Hindustan Times, that people around her 'had a lot more to say', but it never impacted her professional life. She mentioned that back then, there were very few celebrities who were married and had children. However, she mentioned things have changed in recent times, where people are working even through pregnancies. Arora mentioned that she too worked when she was pregnant with her son Arhaan Khan and 'travelled the most' during that time. She mentioned she has a 'glamorous approach' to everything and took challenges that came her way 'head on'.

Malaika Arora was recently in the spotlight after rumours for her split with beau Arjun Kapoor made the rounds. However, the Bollywood actor was quick to dismiss the 'shady rumours' as he took to social media to post a picture with the duo. He shared a black and white picture of the couple and urged people to wish well for others. The caption read, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all 😎❤️✌️"

Malaika often shares glimpses of Arjun on her social media account and most recently shared a picture of them from their scenic vacation. In the picture, the happy couple could be seen pouting for a selfie-and Malaika referred to Kapoor as 'Mr pouty' in the caption of her post and mentioned how much she missed him. She wrote, "I miss you Mr pouty @arjunkapoor ( ps. My pout is better than urs ) … happy new year ❤️"

(Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)