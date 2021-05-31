Malaika Arora On Recovery Post Testing COVID Negative:'Finally Feel Like Myself Again'

Actor Malaika Arora, who had contracted COVID-19 last year, took to Instagram on Monday, May 31, 2021, to reveal her recovery experience and how she found it difficult to work out. Malaika shared a collage picture where she showed off her chiselled body. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika Arora shared pictures of her that is truly unmissable. In the picture, she donned a black sports bra along with black leggings and gave some candid poses. She is also seen showing off her toned arms, abs and flawless skin. Along with the picture, she wrote, “I tested positive on the 5th of September and it was really bad. Anyone out there calling a COVID recovery easy is either blessed with great immunity or isn't aware of the struggles of COVID. Having gone through it myself, "Easy" is not the word I'd choose”.

The actor added that “It broke me physically. Walking 2 steps felt like a herculean task. Sitting up, just stepping out of bed, wanting to stand in my window was a journey in itself. I gained weight, I felt weak, lost my stamina, I was away from my family and more. I finally tested negative on the 26th of September and I was so grateful that I did. But the weakness stayed”. She revealed, “My first workout, was brutal. I couldn't do anything well. I felt broken. But Day 2, I got back up and I told myself, I am my own maker. And then day 3 and 4 and 5 and so on”.

Malaika said that “It's been about 32 weeks since I tested negative and I finally have started to feel like myself again. I'm able to work out the way I used to before I tested positive. I'm able to breathe better and I feel strong both physically and mentally. GRIT & GRATITUDE”. She concluded by saying, “Thank you my dearest brother & partner @sarvesh_shashi. The next 30-week phase starts in June”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Malika shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with sweet and positive messages. Some of the users lauded the actor for her not giving up attitude, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “You define strength”. Another user wrote, "You’re an absolute legend”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Image: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.