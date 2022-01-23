Actor Malaika Arora has been quite vocal about her separation from actor Arbaaz khan after 19 years of togetherness. Back in 2017, Arbaaz and Malaika got officially divorced, leaving many fans heartbroken. Malaika during her recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble’s Her Story season 2, the actor spoke about the judgments she received and the lowest phase of her life when she got separated from husband.

The couple had tied the knot in 1988 and are parents to a boy named Arhaan Khan. During the interaction with the Bollywood portal, the actor spoke about the struggle of getting separating from her husband and how did she overcome the ‘family pressure.’ Talking about the same, she said that she felt like going through some personal struggles after she went through a separation.

Malaika Arora talks about dealing with divorce from her husband

The actor said she went through family pressure and she also had to deal with how her child (Arhaan Khan) would cope with it and how she would deal with it. Malaika even spoke about how society reacted after knowing about her separation and whether she will be able to work openly or not. "These were some of the doubts that flickered through my mind after the separation," she said.

Having said this, Malaika even shared the apprehensions and revealed that her separation was such a huge upheaval in her life and it was such a change for her to deal with because it was not just her personally, it was her family involved including her child.

During the interaction, Malaika mentioned that she had to take the decision with a firm mind as it is going to make an impact on the people around her. She continued on the same and explained that the decision of separation that she had to make had to be quite clear in her head as a lot of firm mind and strength was required. She further said that she could not waver about it like today. Towards the end of the discussion, the Chhaiyya Chhaiyya actor said that separating from Arbaaz was the “most difficult, the lowest phase' in her life where she probably did turn to a lot of aspects like Yoga, meditation as she felt that these would help her to channelise better.

Malaika Arora's life post-divorce

Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The two are often seen making appearances at various public events and also on each other's social media handles. The two also ringed in their New Year's together and had even jetted off for a vacay in the Maldives recently. Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was on the judges' panel in the show India's Best Dancer in 2020 alongside Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

IMAGE: Instagram/ArbaazMalaika/Malaikaaroraofficial