Malaika Arora Or Kiara Advani: Who Wore Shimmery Party Outfit Better?

Actors Malaika Arora and Kiara Advani have a strong fashion game. From their public appearances, airport looks to fashion shows and casual outings with friends, Malaika and Kiara's outfits are always on point. Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora were spotted in similar-looking outfits. The duo was seen in shimmering outfits, take a look at who accessorised and slayed in the outfit better.

Malaika Arora or Kiara Advani | Who wore the outfit better?

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora wore a pair of purple shimmer pants and paired it with a similar material blazer jacket. Malaika Arora looked stunning as she posed in a background that matched the colour of her outfit. She let her long hair down and completed her look with a large dramatic pair of earrings.

Kiara Advani

On the other hand, Kiara Advani wore a green short dress and paired it with a matching pair of pants. The longbow on Kiara Advani's olive green dress clinched on her waist made her outfit complete. She wore a pair of heels and tied her hair in a simple, side-partition hairstyle.

Both the actors Malaika Arora and Kiara Advani looked stunning in their plunging neckline outfit. While Malaika Arora paired her full sleeve jacket with a pair of large earrings, Kiara Advani went for a simpler look. Malaika Arora went for a dramatic makeup look with her eyes highlighted with liner and mascara, she wore a glossy nude lipstick to complete her look. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, went for highlighting and blushing her cheeks and opted for a matte nude lipstick.

