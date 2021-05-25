Malaika Arora Pens An Empowering Note On 'hope' With Monochrome Pic

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, March 24 to share a stunning monochrome image of her doing Yoga and penned a positive note. In the picture, the Chaiyaa Chaiyaa girl was seen striking a yoga pose with the backdrop of a beach. Malaika had donned dark coloured athleisure wear with a sports bra and shorts and she had kept her hair tied in a messy bun. As the world is dreading the covid-19 pandemic, Malaika added an assertive note on hope during this time and how we were all in this together.

Malaika Arora pens a positive note on 'hope'

Malaika Arora added an inspiring note in the caption and which began with the Shawshank Redemption quote, "Remember, ‘Hope’ is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies." The Balma dancer penned more encouraging words for the followers and wrote "If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope & you will fill yourself with hope. Remember that the struggle we are in today, is developing the strength, we will need for tomorrow." She ended the note with American novelist Morgan Matson's quote from his book Amy & Roger's Epic Detour that said, "Tomorrow will be better. But what if it’s not.’ I asked. ’Then you say it again tomorrow. Because, it might be. You never know, right? At some point, tomorrow will be better.’ " She concluded by saying, "We are in this together."

A sneak peek of Malaika Arora's Instagram

It is no secret that Malaika Arora is a passionate fitness lover and her Instagram posts are proof of that. The 47-year-old actor not only gives glimpses of her own workouts but also shares a series of yoga poses to motivate her fans to hit the grind. In her Instagram series called 'Malaika Move of The Week', she shares three of her favourite yoga poses of the week along with an elaborate note which mentions the description of the steps of the yoga poses and sometimes also its benefits. In her latest post from this series, her three choices for the week were Vriskshasana, Trikonasana and Utkatsana. Take a look-

IMAGE: MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM

