Malaika Arora Pens Gratitude Note For 'guardian Angels' As She Recovers From Car Accident

Malaika Arora had a car accident earlier this month while coming back to Mumbai from an event in Pune. The accident caused her minor injuries for which she was hospitalised briefly, post which she has been recovering at her residence. The star has now spoken up after the incident for the first time, penning a gratitude note for everyone who nursed her to health.

Calling the series of events 'unbelievable', Malaika further thanked all her 'guardian angels', from doctors, family members and others, for their constant care. She also thanked her fans for sending wishes for her speedy recovery, stating that she's a 'fighter'. "I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!" she mentioned.

Malaika Arora pens gratitude note as she recovers from car accident

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika wrote, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened."

Further expressing gratitude, she wrote, "Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff." She also detailed how the doctors made her 'safe and secure' throughout the process.

Reflecting on her takeaways from the accident, Malaika added, "Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most. A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL)