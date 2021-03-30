Malaika Arora Praises Rhea Kapoor's Cooking Skills, Calls Her "awesome Chef"

Malaika Arora was all praise for Rhea Kapoor as she prepared an amazing dish. The actor went on to call Rhea an awesome chef and shared a picture of the dish on her Instagram stories. Malaika Arora seemed to have been extremely impressed by Rhea’s cooking as she also commented on a post made by Rhea on her timeline. A number of fans praised Rhea Kapoor for her cooking skills in the post as she also shared a number of other delicacies prepared by her.

Malaika Arora praises Rhea Kapoor's cooking skills

Taking to Instagram, Malaika Arora posted a picture of a delicious crab based dish. The actor seemed to have enjoyed the dish and thus posted a picture of it in her stories. Further on, Malaika Arora used the hashtag Rhea Made as she shared the picture and wrote that Rhea is an awesome chef for preparing such amazing meal. Rhea too posted a picture of the same dish on her timeline as a post along with several other pictures.

Rhea shared the picture and the caption began with Malaika Arora’s hashtag, Rhea Made. She further went on to reveal that she prepared most of the food items from the pictures she posted. She then added that she was very happy to see local business and food eateries doing well and thriving despite the ongoing health crisis in the world. Rhea expressed her gratitude for those shops and said that they helped her feed a few happy people.

After that, Rhea posted pictures of the crab dish followed by a burger and some more videos and pictures of food items that the group enjoyed on their outing to Alibaug. From hot dogs to lamb chops, the group seemed to have enjoyed their outing as they commented about the same in the comment section of the post made by Rhea. Malaika Arora was among the first to comment on the post and wrote that she felt very happy and satiated.Rhea Kapoor in the post had tagged a number of individuals who had helped her to cook the amazing meals. Thus, those individuals too commented on the post thanking Rhea for her kind words of appreciation.

Promo Image Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

