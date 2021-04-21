Malaika Arora Prays To The Lord To "heal Our Family, Our Community, Our Country"

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora's Instagram recently featured a prayer for the entire community. Through her post, the actress prayed and asked God to shield and protect the world. Take a look at Malaika Arora's latest post here.

Malaika Arora sends her prayers

The actress shared a prayer with her fans and followers through her Instagram and wished everyone a good morning. Through her post, she asked God to put a shield around her loved ones and to protect them. She also prayed to the Lord to heal the community, the country and the whole world from the pandemic. Her post read, "Dear Lord, Waking up today is such a blessing from you. Please put a shield around my loved ones today. Heal our family, our community, our country and the whole world from this pandemic. Wrap us with your love and protection".

Friends and fans react to Malaika Arora's latest post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Malaika's post and filled the comment section. Malaika's friend, Deepika Mehta and director Farah Khan Kunder left comments on the post. Farah thanked the actress for her prayers. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Malaika Arora engaged to beau Arjun Kapoor?

Malaika Arora recently shared a photo on her Instagram which showed a huge diamond ring on the actress' finger. The photo sent netizens in a frenzy and sparked engagement rumours with her current boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. But the fans were soon disappointed as the photo was followed by a promotional caption. The pair has been dating for quite some time and only recently opened up about their relationship status in public. The actress is also often seen promoting Arjun Kapoor's movies. Malaika recently shared the poster of Arjun's upcoming movie Bhoot Police on her Instagram account. While sharing the poster, she wrote, "Get ready to scream with laughter". Take a look at the poster here.

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram and informed her fans and followers that she had taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. While sharing the picture, the actress thanked all the frontline workers and also informed her fans and followers that she was indeed eligible for the vaccination. She wrote in her captions, "I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether!Let us go warriors, let us win this #WarAgainstVirus. Do not forget to take yours soon! ( n a special mention to our amazing frontline workers, who were so caring n vigilant n went about doing everything with a smile) THANK YOU (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine )."

