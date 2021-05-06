Malaika Arora Reacts To Sonu Sood's Video, Says, 'You Are All Heart'

On April 29, Sonu Sood took to his social media handle and shared a video of himself appealing to the government to consider funding the education of children who have lost their parents amidst the pandemic. Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram and shared his video on her story. Take a look at Malaika Arora's Instagram story below.

Malaika Arora reacts to Sonu Sood's video

Taking to stories, Malaika shared Sonu Sood’s video and wrote, “You are all heart @sonu_sood.” In the video, Sonu Sood requested everyone to come forward and help the ones in need, affected by COVID-19. He said that there have been several cases where kids as young as 10 to 12-year-olds have lost their parents and their future is now a concern for society.

He appealed to the government to think about the future of those children and suggested that their education should be made free of cost, be it in a government school or a private school, a medical degree or an engineering degree. He suggested that the government should make such a rule for children who have lost their parents. In his caption, he wrote, “Need to come together for every individual who’s lost a loved one in this pandemic.” Fans and celebrity friends such as Dia Mirza, Farah Khan Kunder and more are quite impressed with his initiative and dropped several comments on his post. Have a look at the reactions below.

In another video, Sonu has also requested the concerned authorities to make cremation grounds free of cost. He addressed the audience by narrating stories of people from several walks of life who are struggling to fight against COVID-19. In his caption, he wrote, “Let’s come together and make this happen” along with a heartbreaking emoji.

Sonu Sood's philanthropic activities amidst the pandemic

Sonu Sood has supported many people with his philanthropic activities ever since the pandemic hit India in 2020. He has helped migrant workers to reach home by arranging transport for them during the lockdown. He has also helped people battling with coronavirus by making arrangements for life-saving medicines, oxygen and plasma.

(IMAGE: MALAIKA ARORA & SONU SOOD'S INSTAGRAM)

