Malaika Arora Requests Contestant Sanchit To Recreate ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’ On Super Dancer 4

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was seen on the dance reality TV show Super Dancer- Chapter 4 as a special guest on May 9th for the Mother's Day special episode. While on the show, Malaika requested to see contestant Sanchit Chanana recreate his performance on her song Chhaiya Chhaiya. The actress also joined the dancer on the stage and showed off her moves.

Malaika Arora on Super Dancer-Chapter 4

Sanchit Chanana, regarded as a super-skilled participant of the widely loved dance reality show Super Dancer - Chapter 4, gave a mesmerising performance on Chhaiya Chhaiya song in front of the song's choreographer Farah Khan last week, and this week, he got to present it again for Malaika Arora, who featured in the song.

Sanchit made the most of the opportunity and danced his heart out in his incomparable style, leaving the judges and special guests speechless, who also gave him a standing ovation. In the episode, Malaika Arora and choreographer Terence Lewis were seen as the guest judges along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu on the panel.



When the host of the show, Rithvik Dhanjani, asked the guests if they had a particular favourite performer from the show, Malaika asked to see Sanchit dance to Chhaiya Chhaiya live because she found his performance on the song "seeti maar". Sanchit did not hold back and showcased his skills on the dance floor, leaving everyone speechless, mesmerised and emotional.

Terence nicknamed the 10-year-old 'Crazy Legs' for his impressive footwork and praised the way Sanchit brought in an attitude and swag to his dance while keeping an impressive stage presence. Terence also shared some advice with the young dancer, and said, "All this love and appreciation from people shouldn't go to your head... Always dance from your heart and keep proving yourself again and again."

Malaika, who also took to the dance floor to dance with Sanchit on the iconic song, made him stand atop a chair and gave him a warm hug of affection for his "unbelievable" dance. And he even got the ultimate Super Dancer 'seedhi' ovation from her. Sanchit's choreographer Vartika also became emotional to see the love, praise and encouragement come his way. His progress on the show is particularly remarkable because during the previous season of the show, Super Dancer - Chapter 3, he was sent back for revision to improve his skills and then he returned on the show to compete.

IMAGE: PR



