Malaika Arora Reveals She Had To Remind Kareena To 'sit Like A Lady' During Her Pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora share a strong bond. Along with Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora, Kareena and Malaika are often seen together during their outings and meet-ups. Kareena, who recently published her self-help book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, had Malaika Arora write a guest column in her book. Malaika praised Kareena and revealed how she reminded Kareena to sit like a lady but get Bebo rolling her eyes in return.

Malaika Arora's special column

Malaika Arora penned a guest column for Kareena Kapoor's latest self-help book. As per Pinkvilla, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl praised Kareena for carrying herself "beautifully" in her pregnancies. She wrote that Kareena put on some weight with her during her pregnancies with both Taimur and Jeh. Malaika called Kareena's pregnancy a "pseudo-pregnancy" for herself. She then mentioned how she and Kareena used to cook and eat together and spend quality time while the latter was pregnant.

As Kareena was working throughout her pregnancy with Jeh, Malaika found her looking tired during the last two months. She also wrote how she and Kareena would chat during both her pregnancies. She also revealed she used to tell Kareena to "sit like a lady." Kareena, in return, would roll her eyes and say she cannot back her "thunder thigh." Malaika also shared how the Heroine actor would enjoy eating and staying active throughout her pregnancy period. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby Jehangir earlier this year. They are also parents to four-year-old Taimur.

Malaika Arora on Kareena's maternity fashion

Writing about Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion choices during pregnancies, Malaika recalled Kareena's olive green coloured one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit, which she fashioned during Taimur's pregnancy. The Dabangg actor praised Kareena for her flair look and remembered how Kareena confidently donned golden heels with her outfit. While writing about Kareena's fashion during her second pregnancy, Malaika shared how she advised Kareena to burn all her Kaftans.

The look olive green gown, which Malaika mentioned in Kareena's book, was recently surfaced on the internet as Bebo shared a throwback photo. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum actor took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback photo. She completed her look with a wallet and necklace. In the caption, she wrote, "Whoever said that maternity fashion isn't a thing... was kinda wrong 😋 And in case you couldn't tell... 'olive-d' this dress a lil' too much while expecting 🥰🥰😉."

Image Credit: KAREENA KAPOOR AND MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM

