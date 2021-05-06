Malaika Arora Reveals She Started Learning To Cook For Son Arhaan Khan; Here's Why

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora recently opened up on her love for cooking in the latest episode of the Disney+Hotstar show, Star Vs Food. In the fourth episode, the actor is seen cooking a bowl of Malabar fish curry for a bunch of family friends and her sister, Amrita Arora. During her session, the actor also revealed that she started cooking because of her son Arhaan Khan and now it is one of the many things that she enjoys doing.

Malaika Arora on how she started cooking

Bollywood actor, dancer, and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora can be spotted in the latest episode of Star Vs Food as she cooks for her sister and two friends, Preeta Sukhtankar and Sarvesh Shashi. In this episode, she is seen speaking about her love for cooking and how she was introduced to it, in the first place. She reveals that she started cooking mainly because of her son Arhaan Khan. Dwelling into the details, Malaika Arora mentioned that Arhaan once returned from school and complained about how other parents cook delicious meals but she is unfamiliar with cooking. After the incident, the actor took it up as a challenge to show him that she can cook as well.

Malaika Arora specified that she cooks quite often now and Arhaan loves it as well. She cooks whenever she has some free time in her hands.

In one segment of the episode, Chef Prateek Sadhu, who is also a part of the show, is seen asking Malaika how she plans on cooking in a pair of stilettoes. She stated that she is always well-prepared for every situation, which is a trait that comes with being a mother. She is, hence, carrying a set of comfortable shoes in order to execute the cooking. She also added that she loves the footwear so much that if she had a choice, she would sleep in stilettoes.

