Malaika Arora Reveals The Healthy Drink That She Consumes As A Part Of Her Morning Routine

Star vs Food Episode 4, which features Malaika Arora has been released by the makers of the Discovery Plus show. In the latest addition to the list of Star vs Food's episodes, fans see Malaika Arora approaching her role as a chef with the assistance of Chef Prateek Sadhu within the confines of MASQUE Lab, a fine-dining restaurant based out of South Bombay. Malaika Arora's latest small-screen appearance treated the fans of the actor with visuals of Malaika Arora cooking for her friends and family members and also gave them an insight into some of Malaika Arora's favourite foods and comforts that she enjoys as a mother as well as a food-loving individual as well.

But, the episode also saw the revelation of one of the many secrets behind Malaika Arora's fitness by the actor herself. Somewhere during the middle portion of the fourth addition to the list of Star vs Food's episodes, Malaika Arora can be heard revealing that she consumes a particular concoction of liquids every morning as a part of her morning routine. Read on to know Malaika Arora's recipe for her morning drink.

Malaika Arora's recipe for her morning drink:

As soon as the episode crosses the 14-minute-mark, during a sequence that sees Malaika Arora ingesting what Chef Prateek Sadhu calls a "Haldi Cocktail", the actor, while adding to the conversation, can be heard saying that "This is very very healthy. This is what I have every morning. I have a similar concoction (That of Haldi and Honey) every morning". In response, chef Prateek Sadhu can be heard cleverly quipping that "but not with gin!". As soon as the chef made the gin remark, Malaika Arora can be heard bursting into laughter. By the end of the segment, Chef Prateek can be heard revealing that the "Haldi Cocktail" that Malaika Arora is holding in her hands comprises of turmeric and honey as a base along with gin and tonic. Towards the end of the segment, Malaika Arora can be heard saying that "This is perfect! Every kitchen should be like this!"

About Star vs Food:

Star vs Food episodes see actors and famous personalities from the entertainment industry attempt cooking for what is believed to be for the very first time in a long while for them. As far as Star vs Food's release date is concerned, the premiere episode, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and two others, including the one featuring her Ki & Ka co-star, Arjun Kapoor, and now the one with Malaika Arora, is available for streaming on Discovery+. More details regarding upcoming episodes will be shared with the reader as and when they are made available.

