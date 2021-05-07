Malaika Arora Reveals Why She Has Always Wanted A Daughter On 'Super Dancer 4'

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is known for her fitness, lifestyle, and fashion choices. The reality show judge recently appeared in Super Dancer 4 as a guest judge, filling in for Shilpa Shetty, and revealed that she has always wanted a daughter.

Malaika Arora reveals she always wanted to have a daughter

According to a report by Bollywood Life, actor-dancer Malaika Arora is currently filming for the reality show Super Dancer 4 in Daman and revealed on the sets of the show that she always wanted to have a daughter. The actor was prompted to say this after witnessing an amazing performance by one of the Super Dancer 4 contestants Florina Gogoi. Malaika picked up the six-year-old in her arms and spoke about how she has always wanted a daughter. The actor has one son, Arhaan Khan, with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Arora apparently asked the little munchkin if she could take her home with her. She further said that she has a son and for the longest time, she had been wanting a daughter as well. The actor stated that she has such beautiful clothes and shoes, but no one to wear them. Florina had performed on the superhit 80s song titled Disco Station and garnered praise from all the judges. The show is currently being judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur, who have filled in for Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu.

Malaika Arora's Instagram posts

Malaika Arora has been very active on Instagram and frequently posts videos related to skincare, health care, and fitness. She recently shared two videos that enhanced the importance of yoga for healthy glowing skin and improving lung capacity. She captioned it, "We all need to keep our body hydrated to beat the heat and keep it healthy. While we continue to drink lots and lots of water, this #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek I am sharing 3 poses that I practice regularly for healthy skin. These poses can be very effective in purifying blood leading to healthy-looking skin." In another post, she showed the correct way of performing anulom vilom and how essential it is in COVID times to have a healthy lung capacity and boosting immunity.

Image: Malaika Arora's Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.