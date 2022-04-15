Malaika Arora Says She's 'healing' In First Pic Post Car Accident, Hides Injury With Cap

Following a minor car accident earlier this month, Bollywood actor Malaika Arora took a break from the spotlight. The actor got engaged in a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Highway while returning from Pune and was promptly taken to the hospital. According to some reports, she also suffered minor head injuries. Although the actress spoke about her mishap last week, she has only recently published a photo of herself on her Instagram story.

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora was seen wearing a black top and posing for a selfie on her Instagram stories. She paired the top with a denim cap, which she used to conceal her injury. Malaika accompanied the photo with a sticker that read, "Healing."

Malika Arora pen’s a long heartfelt note on Instagram, compares the last few days with a film

Last week Malaika Arora aka Malla opened up about the accident she met with. Malaika said the previous few days have been like a scene from a movie as she shared a photo from what appears to be her recent trip to the United States. She extended her gratitude to the hospital, friends, and family who were by her side following the accident. Along with a photo of her peeping out of the window, she wrote a long note, “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff.”

She further added by saying, “My doctors ensure my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally, of course, the love that came in from my friends, family, my team, and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most.''

Malaika assures fans about her recovery

Malaika Arora also assured her fans and friends that she is recovering as she said that she is a fighter and that she’ll be back even before one gets to know about it. “A big heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!” she added.

Following her divorce from Bollywood actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan, the Chaiyya-Chaiyya star is dating actor Arjun Kapoor.