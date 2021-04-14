Malaika Arora Says 'tayar Hojao & Work From Home' As Maharashtra Restrictions Get Stricter

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram and made her fans and followers aware about Maharashtra's latest Covid restrictions. Malaika shared the photo and wrote 'Tayar ho jao' (get ready)hinting at the upcoming restrictions. The actress also encouraged netizens to work from home.

Malaika Arora on the new Covid-19 restrictions in Maharashtra

On the account of rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a 15 days lockdown in the state. Actress Malaika Arora addressed this news and shared a photo and wrote "Tayyar ho jao n work from home" in her captions. She also used the hashtags #stayathome #wfh #workhome and encouraged her fans and followers to stay at home. In the photo, the actress was seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans as she looked into her phone and tied her hair back in a bun. Last year, in 2020, Malaika Arora and her beau Arjun Kapoor were tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Fans react to Malaika Arora's Instagram post

The actress is quite popular on social media and has over 12 million followers on her Instagram. Fans quickly filled the comment section of Malaika Arora's Instagram post. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comments. One fan left a comment saying that the actress looked gorgeous.

Malaika Arora sparks engagement rumours with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora recently uploaded a photo on her Instagram which featured a huge diamond ring on her finger. The photo sparked engagement rumour with her current boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. But the fans were soon disappointed it as the photo was followed by a promotional caption. The duo has been dating for quite some time and recently opened up about their relationship in public. The actress also shared a photo with her beau Arjun Kapoor as she celebrated the new year with him. Take a look at the photo here.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer as a judge. The actress is also one of the recurring judges of the talent reality show India's Got Talent.

