Malaika Arora Says ‘We Are Not Invincible’; Urges Fans To Stay Indoors Amid Rising Cases

Owing to the increase in the COVID-19 cases and the threat of an imminent lockdown, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram on April 15, 2021, to send out a word of caution to her fans and followers. She shared a text post on her story where it was written that India had recorded over 2 lakh cases on a single day and that was more than any recorded single-day spike in the entire world. The message also stressed that Indians understand the gravity of the situation that we are facing currently.

Malaika Arora's word of caution

Malaika Arora underlined a portion of the text in bold pink which said that if people were careful they would not only be saving themselves but also others. She also wrote a message other than what was already there on the text post. She requested her fans and followers to stay in and stay safe. She said that people needed to be more careful for other's sake if not for themselves. She asked everyone to think about the people who were around us. She ended her write-up with a word of caution, “We are not invincible”.

India continues to witness an unprecedented increase in the Coronavirus cases due to the second wave of the pandemic, the country has registered over 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases within a 24 hour period, taking the total case tally to 1,40,74,564, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 2,00,739 new cases, 93,528 fresh recoveries, 1,038 deaths have been reported. As of now, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in India is 14,71,877.

In view of the lockdown that is going to be imposed once again Malaika Arora’s Instagram saw her posting a picture of herself with the caption, “Tayyar ho jao n work from home #wfh#stayhome #maskup” (Get ready to work from home). The picture sees Malaika Arora seated on her couch whilst looking at her phone. She is wearing a pair of ripped jeans which she has paired with a yellow shirt. Malaika Arora can also be seen wearing a pair of glasses and yellow chunky earrings that match her shirt.