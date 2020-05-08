Malaika Arora's Seflie Game Is Pretty Strong And These Pictures Are Proof

Currently, Malaika Arora has been in quarantine and making the most of her time. From cooking and meditating to practising yoga religiously, the actor has also been sharing some throwback pictures on her Instagram account. Malaika Arora has also been sharing some selfies on her Instagram account and fans have been loving them all. Here are a few selfies Malaika Arora has shared on her Instagram.

Malaika Arora's gorgeous selfies on Instagram

Malaika Arora shared this selfie of her as she enjoyed her time in quarantine. In the caption, the actor wrote that she has been wondering about the future of the world amid the coronavirus outbreak, adding she is grateful for a roof on top of her head.

Malaika Arora shared another sunkissed picture on her Instagram. Along with the beautiful closeup selfie, in the caption, Malaika Arora wrote that she missed visiting her friends and family.

Another set of goofy pictures found on Malaika Arora's Instagram are the ones where Malaika Arora' headgear is unmissable. While the second selfie brings her goofy side out. In the third selfie, she shared, a selfie in her funky pair of glasses.

These no-makeup selfies of Malaika Arora will make you want to up your skincare routine. These pictures were shared by the actor on her Instagram account.

