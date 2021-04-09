Malaika Arora Shares 2013 Throwback Picture With Bipasha Basu From Their London Trip

Well-known make-up artist Divya Chablani took to Instagram in order to share one of Malaika Arora's photos which sees her vacationing with actors Bipasha Basu, Amrita Arora, and others. As one will soon see, the picture was taken back in 2013 when the group was spending some quality time with each other. The picture in question also sees other members of the group such as Mallika Bhat and Alpa Khimani. The same was reposted through Bipasha Basu's Instagram handle by the actor herself, conveying how much she misses that London trip as well, in addition to Chablani.

Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu's throwback picture from their London trip:

Source: Divya Chablani Instagram

Shortly after Chablani posted the above picture, Bipasha Basu was seen sharing the very same picture with her followers. Through the same, she can also be seen trying to say that the picture from back in 2013 has brought on nostalgia. The picture was reshared by the actor just a few hours ago.

Bipasha Basu shares the nostalgia of the 2013 London trip along with Divya Chablani:

Source: Bipasha Basu's Instagram

A little about Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu's London Trip:

Back in 2013, Bipasha Basu and Malaika Arora were performing at LG Arena in Birmingham at a Bollywood concert. The concert in question was front-lined by Shaan and Atif Aslam as well. At the time, Malaika had gained popularity for her performance on a song called "Anaarkali Disco Chali" that was featured in the movie Housefull 2, while Bipasha Basu was basking in the success of films like Players, Raaz 3 and Jodi Breakers.

As far as Bipasha Basu's slate of most recent films is concerned, the actor was last seen essaying two characters in the 2015 horror film, Alone. The actor has been married to Karan Singh Grover since 2016. Details regarding her future projects have not been released by the actor as of yet.

On the other hand, a little over two years ago, Malaika Arora went on to become an entrepreneur as she stepped into the realm of the business of wellness with Diva Yoga. So far, there's one Diva Yoga studio which is located in Mumbai's Bandra. The details regarding the venture's expansion are awaited.

