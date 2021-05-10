Malaika Arora Shares 3 Asanas For All Moms, Says They Deserve To Feel Relaxed

Malaika Arora is a yoga enthusiast and her social media is filled with videos of her demonstrating various asanas. Every week, she shares a video of the yoga asanas one must practise to keep themselves healthy and also informs of their benefits. On May 10, she took to her Instagram to share three asanas that every mother should practise because they ‘deserve’ to feel ‘relaxed and calm’.

Malaika Arora's video on the asanas every mother should practise

The video starts with Malaika demonstrating the first asana which is the 'Vrikshasana'. To perform this one, one has to balance themselves by standing on one leg and stretch their arms straight upwards. She then went on to perform the 'Trikonasana' wherein one has to stretch their legs out and touch the right foot with the right hand and outstretch their left hand upwards. Next, Malaika performed the 'Utkatasana', wherein one has to stand with their knees bent, keep their upper body straight and join their hands. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “Every single day should be celebrated as Mother’s Day for the unconditional feelings they express no matter what day it is, how her day is or what the circumstances are. For #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek we have 3 simple asanas for all the moms out there to feel relaxed and calm because they deserve it. 1) VRIKSHASANA helps to improve posture and promotes balance, both physical and emotional. 2) TRIKONASANA helps to fight the hunch, especially for the breastfeeding moms. 3) UTKATASANA develops strength in the whole body, especially back muscles while relieving stiffness in the shoulders”.

As soon as her post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to appreciate her. Many have expressed their admiration using the red heart emojis. See their reactions below.

A look into Malaika Arora's Instagram

On the occasion of Mother's Day on May 9, Malaika shared a series of pictures with her mother and all the important women in her life. She also shared a photo with her sister Amruta Arora from their early days. Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, "Mamas". The post received a lot of love from her fans. Amruta Arora, too, commented on it by writing, 'best best best' and Bhavna Panday commented using the red heart emoji.

Image- @malaikaaroraofficial Instagram

