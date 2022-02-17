Malaika Arora Shares Adorable Video To Mark Her Pet Pooch Casper's 7th Birthday; Watch

Malaika Arora is often spotted going for walks with her furry pooch Casper, and her love for the four-legged is also evident in her social media posts. On Casper's 7th birthday, Malaika treated fans with an adorable video where she can be seen talking to her doggo and also treating him with a cake. The playful video showcases Malaika telling Casper, "How old are you today, you're 7 years old" and further asks him to give a high-five.

The cute clip received immense love and adulation from her fans, who dropped comments like "so adorable", "lovely" among others. Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, singer Lisha Mishra and others also wished the pooch.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 17, Malaika shared the clip, where she spoke lovingly to Casper, who excitedly barked in response. Malaika looked splendid in a red and white polka dot top as she fed Casper his birthday treats with her hands. In the caption, she added hashtags like "#happybirthday#mylove#birthdayboy#casper." Take a look.

The post not only received tremendous love from fans but also Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, who commented, "Happy birthday darling caspu. We love you". Singer Lisha Mishra also gushed over the duo and wrote, "Omg", while actor Zareen Khan quipped "Oh my god....Adorbale".

Meanwhile, Malaika recently shared a mushy picture with beau Arjun Kapoor on the occasion of Valentine's day. In the post, Malaika and the Bhoot Police actor can be seen hugging each other. In the caption, she wrote, "Mine" with a red heart emoticon, On the other hand, Arjun dropped a picture of him planting a kiss at the back of Malaika's head. Expressing his love for Arora, Arjun wrote, "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. It's not warm when she's away. Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. And she's always gone too long. Anytime she's gone away..."

On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows including India’s Best Dancer and Supermodel of the Year. She has also turned judge for India's Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL)